Cocoa Farmers Better Off Under NPP---Yaw Boaben Insists

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa has echoed that cocoa farmers are doing better with more incentives under the Akufo-Addo administration compared to the tenure of former President John Mahama.

According to him, the NPP has initiated policies that have improved the cocoa sector, unlike the Mahama administration.

“The NPP government has performed far better than the Mahama-led administration. The previous NDC government cannot credit itself with one single policy or intervention within the cocoa industry that was introduced by them.

“This is because most of the interventions in the cocoa industry were first initiated and implemented by either the Kufuor government or this present government.

“At best, what they could do was to maintain some of our policies,” the Adentan MP said at the Leadership Series press conference, today.

He explained, “Farmers are far better off today than yesterday and tomorrow looks even more promising. We are, however, constantly reminded of the immeasurable sacrifices and role our cocoa farmers play in the development of our country.

“Therefore, we shall continue to introduce and implement policies that will ensure the collective benefit of our farmers and to strengthen COCOBOD.”

He urged cocoa farmers to vote massively against Mr. Mahama to prevent the NDC from eroding the gains chalked by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Our warning to cocoa farmers, their dependents, and all well-meaning Ghanaians is this: keep John Mahama’s hands away from your cocoa.

“He is the alternative and when it comes to the welfare and wellbeing of the Ghanaian farmer, John Mahama is dangerous.

“He does not know how to manage the economy. He does not know how to help the cocoa industry. He has no clue what the needs of the farmers are. To him, cocoa is just an avenue for corruption. Leaving the industry to suffer,” he concluded.

---KingdomfmOnline