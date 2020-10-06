Tourism Minister Marks 56th Birthday With Settler Farmers

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-valley constituency, who doubles as Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, on Sunday, October 4, 2020, celebrated her birthday with settler farmers within her area.

The minister begun her day at the Ebenezer Society Methodist Church in Prestea where she joined congregants to worship and offer praises to the Almighty for his protection and guidance.

Addressing the congregation, the MP recounted the unprecedented performance of the NPP government such as the effective management of the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensured utmost safety of residents.

She urges them to continually offer prayers for the president as he leads the fight against the pandemic.

As usual of her, the legislator donated Gh₵2,000 to aid in the construction of a classroom block by the church.

Very Rev. Kwame Ghartey, the superintendent minister for Prestea circuit, on behalf of the church expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and offered prayers for President Akufo-Addo, the MP and her entourage.

Later in the day, the MP accompanied by constituency executives of the NPP interacted with the over 500 settler farmers who joined her to cut the birthday cake at her 56th birthday party held at her residence in Huni-valley.

The farmers were served with lots of food and drinks amid merry making.

Each farmer was provided with a half piece of cloth.

The MP used the occasion to call on them to give the New Patriotic Party (NPP) four more years in office saying, president Akufo-Addo and her good self have performed better in all sectors of the economy and needed four more years to do more to improve the lives of constituents.

She reiterated the president is determined to do more and the NPP government is committed to building an inclusive society hence the introduction of policies and interventions such as the free senior high school (SHS) programme, the development of Zongos and Planting for Food and Jobs, which has yielded great results.

She added that, these are evidence of government’s commitment to ensuring growth and development at the Zongo and Muslim communities.

She assured that the government would continue to support and focus on improving the well-being of farmers.

The legislator therefore appealed to them to vote for the NPP in the December 7 polls to enable her and the president proceed with their developmental agenda.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the MP.