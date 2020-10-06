ModernGhanalogo

06.10.2020 Regional News

Bono–East Regional House Of Chiefs Elect Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V As President

By Abdul Aziz Abubakar, ISD
The Bono-East Regional House of Chiefs has held a meeting to elect their president, Vice president and three (3) other representatives of the house to the National House of chiefs.

The election was supervised by Gabriel Dei the Bono-East Regional director of the electoral commission

The presidential contest was between Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V – Paramount Chief of Yeji traditional Area who was also the former president of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III the paramount chief of Prang traditional Area.

At the end of the contest, Nana Kwadwo Nyarko III pulled Two (2) votes whiles Nana Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V pulled 5 votes beating his contender with three (3) votes to become the president elect for the Bono-East Regional House of Chiefs.

Nana Owusu Saki III Bassahene who contested the vice presidential position did not get any contender and was endorsed by popular acclamations by the house as the vice president for the Bono-East Regional House of Chiefs.

However, the House unanimously nominated Nana Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV -Techimanhene, Nana Kwame Baffoe IV- Nkoranzahene and Nana Kru Takyi II- Bassahene to represent the house at the National House of Chiefs.

His lordship Gibriel Martey –Teye a high court judge from Sunyani high court swore them into office.

He seize the opportunity to share his experience and urge Nana to have a second look at how lands are sold out within their traditional areas and also ensure the protection of our water bodies.

He stresses on rampant land cases in their courts, urging Nananom to always use the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in solving most of these cases rather than pushing all to the courts.

The Bono-East Regional Minister Hon. Kofi Amoakohene who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Atebubu/Amantin Constituency thank Nananom for their role in getting their own region and urge them to remain united for the development of the region.

