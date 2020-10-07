ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.10.2020 Social News

Collapse House Kills One, Injures Four

By Atubugri Simon Atule
Collapse House Kills One, Injures Four
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A collapsed house in Teshie in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region killed one and injured four persons.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 am dawn on Sunday in Teshie in the Bawku West District.

The victims were all sent to the Zebilla government hospital for treatment but one of the victims identified as Abugri Akulale died upon arrival.

Akulale Ibrahim, the landlord, blamed the incident on this year's floods as a result of torrential rains that has hit the northern part of Ghana, causing hundreds of houses to collapse, leading to loss of lives, render victims homeless and causing damage to crops in the north eastern zone of the region.

Ibrahim Akulale narrates that, it was raining heavily in the early hours of Sunday dawn when he heard a loud noise from outside.

He said he quickly rushed out from his bedroom and when round his house to check but everything was intact. According to him, it was later he heard a voice emanating from his wife room which has a bathroom attached outside.

He noted that the bathroom wall which connects his bedroom and his wife's room that fell on his wife and the children.

Mr Akulale added that neighbours who heard the noise came to help but his wife, children and grandchildren were all trapped under debris.

Speaking to Agolisum Akulale a victim of collapsed room, she said the incident came as a surprised to them because there were no visible cracks on the walls to signal them of any impending danger.

Meanwhile, officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO of the Bawku West district have visited the deceased family and data taken.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule Upper East Regional Correspondent
Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Stay Away Oti Region, We're Fully Prepared For You — Minister Warns Secessionist Groups
Kingdom FM Journalist Bleed To Death After Surgery
Staff Of Civil Aviation Authority Protest Encroachment Of Airport Lands
Court Grills Ken Agyapong's Medical Doctor
Group Protest Increase In Fees By Tertiary Institutions
Osu Mantse Re-elected President Of Greater Accra Regional House Of Chiefs
Desist From Taking The Laws Into Your Own Hands — Human Rights Activist cautioned Watchdog Committees
Ewe Muslim Community Calls On National Chief Imam
Ken Agyapong’s Excuse Duty Not To Delay Court Processes – Doctor
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Don’t Try To Subvert The Will Of Ghanaians – ...
53 minutes ago

'NDC Has Done Unimaginable Projects For The Constituency, We...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line