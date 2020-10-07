Collapse House Kills One, Injures Four

A collapsed house in Teshie in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region killed one and injured four persons.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 am dawn on Sunday in Teshie in the Bawku West District.

The victims were all sent to the Zebilla government hospital for treatment but one of the victims identified as Abugri Akulale died upon arrival.

Akulale Ibrahim, the landlord, blamed the incident on this year's floods as a result of torrential rains that has hit the northern part of Ghana, causing hundreds of houses to collapse, leading to loss of lives, render victims homeless and causing damage to crops in the north eastern zone of the region.

Ibrahim Akulale narrates that, it was raining heavily in the early hours of Sunday dawn when he heard a loud noise from outside.

He said he quickly rushed out from his bedroom and when round his house to check but everything was intact. According to him, it was later he heard a voice emanating from his wife room which has a bathroom attached outside.

He noted that the bathroom wall which connects his bedroom and his wife's room that fell on his wife and the children.

Mr Akulale added that neighbours who heard the noise came to help but his wife, children and grandchildren were all trapped under debris.

Speaking to Agolisum Akulale a victim of collapsed room, she said the incident came as a surprised to them because there were no visible cracks on the walls to signal them of any impending danger.

Meanwhile, officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO of the Bawku West district have visited the deceased family and data taken.