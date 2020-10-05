Highway Authority Must Enforce Road Traffic Regulations To Curb Rampant Accidents — Transporter

Listen to article

A Kumasi-based popular transporter who also doubles as the Kumasi Sofoline branch Chairman for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) Mr Albert Boamah has stressed the need for the Ghana Highways Authority to enforce road traffic regulations to curb rampant road accidents that lead to several deaths in the country.

Speaking to the modernghana.com correspondent in Kumasi in reaction to number of recent road accidents in the country, Chairman Boamah expressed worry about the lukewarm attitudes of the Highway Authority by not enforcing the road traffic regulations.

He noted that the outfit though a mandatory body which has the powers to implement road traffic regulations but it seems to have been shun its responsibilities, thus giving drivers a field day to misbehave on the highways causing needless loss of lives on our roads.

Against this background, Chairman Boamah hinted that he has officially petitioned the Regional Minister and Police Command to impress upon the Authority to enforce vigorously road signs to make drivers become abreast with the traffic laws in the country but his petitions seem to have been treated with less attention.

He however attributed the rampant road accidents to failure to strictly adhere to road signs by drivers stressing that if care is not taken the transport sector in the country would be worse off, as accident cases may be difficult to control in the near future.

According to chairman Boamah, a special law should be passed to check overloading drivers and loading boys at the various loading points including arrest and prosecution of persons for overloading vehicles that causes accidents.

"This is because out of financial struggle, some drivers collaborates with their station masters to overload passengers in addition to goods that contribute to road accidents."

The chairman explained that though the Motor Transport & Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service are doing their best to minimise road accidents, there is still room for improvement to encourage other stakeholders to join forces in the crusade to fight against road accidents.

Boamah stressed that accidents in the transportation sector in the country can be reduced to the barest minimum if the traffic laws are fully enforced.

He added that to achieve positive results towards accidents free cases, government must put pressure on the sector agencies who are responsible for road traffic regulations to be proactive in their functions so as to curb the menace..