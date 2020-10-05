Pastors Who Predict Elections Are Lotto Forecasters, Becareful — Bishop

Listen to article

As the December 7 general elections gather momentum, many self-acclaimed men and women of God have been making predictions and prophecies that declares some parties as winners and losers.

But in the view of the founder and leader of the New Jerusalem Chapel located in Kumasi Sokoban-Ampayoo in the Ashanti Region, Bishop John Yaw Adu, he differs from such pastors he described them as "stomach prophets" who make predictions out of people's ignorance.

The Bishop told this reporter in an interview in Kumasi that as an experienced man of God with good track record, he always feel ashamed and disappointed when he comes across pastors who quickly make u-turn during election periods to pronounce election results for political parties.

"Where are their scriptural justification that it is only during election times that prophecies come upon men of God? Many of these pastors in the country are lotto forecasters hiding behind the Bible to predict election results," he stated.

The clergy stressed that the aim of such pastors is to gain access or favour from politicians who ignorantly failed to think twice about these so-called prophecies and eventually ended up paying them huge sums of monies as prophecies fee just to shore up their political chances and fake hope for their party supporters.

Describing such pastors as false prophets the Bible speaks about, Bishop Dr Adu also asked why these so called pastors failed to see the covid-19 pandemic coming and when it was going to hit Ghana for people to prepare ahead of time.

He also wonders why these pastors prophecy about the death of celebrities, politicians, chiefs, prominent people among others but not the poor.

Bishop Dr Adu who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Days TV in Kumasi noted that many people who are parading themselves as pastors are disgracing the sanctity and dragging the image of the clergy work into the mud.

He calls on government to as a matter of national interest establish a regulatory body with the full mandate to check the activities of the unscrupulous people who rising through fake and doomsday prophecies.