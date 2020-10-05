ModernGhanalogo

Danquah Institute Burgled; Vital Documents, Flash Drives, Laptops Stolen
Some suspected thieves have reportedly broken into the offices of policy think tank Danquah Institute at Labone in Accra on last Saturday.

The Institute announced in a statement noted, “The offices of the Danquah Institute at Labone in Accra has been broken into by unknown persons in the early hours of Saturday, 3rd October, 2020 and valuable items were taken away by the thieves. Initial observation is that the Institute’s premises was rummaged, marauded, and pillaged by some unknown persons who are suspected to have done so in search of some information.

It added, “Items stolen included critical and vital documents, as well as laptops, flash drives and the sum of GHC12,000.00. This incident appears to follow a similar break-in which occurred in 2016, during which the trespassers also made away with very important documents. This indeed is very abhorrent. Management of the Danquah Institute notes that the laptops and flash drives contain proprietary data, draft research reports and minutes, which are always kept safe in the office.

“The incident has been reported to the Police while, investigations are currently underway to unmask the perpetrators since it is not clear who they are, who sent them and what they needed the information to accomplish.

“Management of the Danquah Institute has therefore taken precautionary measures to beef up security at the Institute and also appeals to the general public to assist the police while they carry out their investigations into the matter”.

