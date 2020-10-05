Volta Region: Autism Activist Afi Antonio Foundation Empowers Women

Afi Antonio Foundation in partnership with Feminine Star Africa put together a women empowerment program in Anloga.

Empowering women to be key change agents is an essential element to achieving the end of hunger and poverty.

The theme for the program was...

The Empowered Woman

"Empowering Women And Girls For a Better Tomorrow"

The purpose for the training was...

To Equity Women with income generating skills that will help them realize their financial goals and overcome persistent gender based barriers.

The program was held at the Anloga district assembly hall on the 21st September, 2020. With the support of the department of social welfare in Anloga, they registered 60 women/girls consisting of widows, single mothers, disabled women, and female school dropouts.

They were trained in bead making, soap making, makeup, marketing strategies, how to start their own business, and using social media as a tool to benefit their businesses when they start.

Afi Antonio Foundation decided to have this training in the Volta Region this time because the founder madam Afi Antonio thinks it's about time she gives back to her people in her hometown.

All participants received certificates after the training.

The DCE of Anloga Honorable Seth Yormewu attended the program to encourage participants.

Afi Antonio said although they were hoping to receive some support from the sitting MP Honorable Kofi Humado, he showed no interest when contacted.

The foundation had some individuals who sponsored about 40 participants by paying a registration fee of 40ghc which covered their food, drinks, and certificate. The training was however free.

Afi Antonio also added that they will be following up with the participants as some need capital to start their business. They hope to secure sponsorship to enable them to support some of these women/girls to be self-sufficient.

The foundation is calling on corporate bodies and individuals who will like to support some of these women/girls to start their own business.

Afi Antonio ended by saying, the program wouldn't have been successful without the support of Jubilee Radio, Keta, the District Assembly, Anloga, The White House Hotel, Anloga, facilitators, and volunteers.