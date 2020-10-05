ModernGhanalogo

05.10.2020 Regional News

Wa Municipal Assembly To Upgrade Children’s Park To International Standard

By Philip Tengzu, Wa
The Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, has assured children in the municipality that he will give a facelift to the Children’s Park in the municipality, including sanitation facilities, to meet international standard.

He said other issues related to security at the children’s playground would also be attended to help prevent unscrupulous activities at the place.

Mr Moomin gave the assurance on Monday when the leadership of the Upper West Regional Children’s Parliament, led by the Speaker, called on him.

The visit was to inform the MCE of the pertinent challenges facing children in the municipality including the current deplorable state of the Children’s Park for redress.

He said he is in talks with Rotary Ghana to see the possibility of upgrading the children’s playground and to fix the equipment and facilities to meet international standard.

Mr Moomin added that the municipality was considering constructing a youth resource centre to enable the youth in the municipality to have access to modern learning facilities.

Mr Moomin advised the children to be very respectful, obedient, hardworking and diligent anywhere they found themselves.

He said there is no short-cut in life, every achievement in life is backed by diligence and perseverance, without which they cannot get what they want.

The Speaker of the Parliament, Ms Zakia Ibrahim said the parliament relied on benevolent organisations and individuals for support to run its activities and appealed to the MCE to support them.

She explained that the objective of the Children’s Parliament was to see change in society that could inure to the holistic development of children in the region and beyond.

Ms Ibrahim identified child labour, streetism, drug abuse, child marriage and teenage pregnancy as some of the issues militating against the development of children, and called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders to end them.

Other issues they touched on included education and security.

