Anyinam Chiefs Unhappy With DCE For Inciting Citizenry Against Traditional Council

The chiefs of Akyem Anyinam in the Atiwa East District in the Eastern region have raised concerns over the alleged treatment meted out to them as they accuse the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Nkansah Panyin of inciting the residents of the district against Nananom.

According to Mr. Okyere Boateng who is the traditional council's secretary, Nananom is supervising town road construction in Anyinam which would help give a better edifice to the Anyinam township but the DCE is sabotaging the activities of Nananom.

He added that after a notice to the occupants in unauthorized places to move their properties or the contractors will pull down structures, the owners failed to comply.

Mr. Okyere Boateng explains that this has brought misunderstandings and the DCE came in to incite the affected residents to take Nananom on.

“Anyinam streets construction has been halted as the DCE of Atiwa East Assembly allowed streets occupants to take Nananom to court. Witness statement from the street occupants read that DCE Hon Nkansah Panyin went round and told them that the construction would not affect anyone and as such Nananom deliberately allowed the contractor to pull down their structures on the streets.

“He, therefore, told the affected occupants to go Court. Because of this, the rest of the street occupants are feeling reluctant to quit from the streets to be constructed”, the release reads.

However, in a phone interview with the DCE of Atiwa East, Hon. Nkansah Panyin, he denied all the allegations and said they are attempts to destroy his reputation because never has he done that or will he ever do that because development is his priority.

He explained further that the contract is a government of Ghana project. A contract that was awarded, started under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration and is to continue under him.

“It is not true. I am not sabotaging anyone and I have not incited anyone to take Nananom to court. When I became the DCE, the project was already awarded and the chiefs are supervising. I expected the contractor to even come to the assembly and alert us that he is working in our district but as I speak with you, I don't know him. He has never shown up”, the DCE said.

He said, one woman, came to report to him that the contractor wants to pull down her property.

"I even advised her that she exercise patience so I see to the root. But before I said Jack, they have pulled down her property. So she took the case to court. I know nothing about it, I didn't tell her to go to court”, the DCE added.