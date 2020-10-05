Gov't Pays 4k As Part Of Allowances Owed School Of Hygiene Students

The Government has made payment of GHS4000 each to students of the School of Hygiene out of the GHS 12,000 cedis owed them.

The students on August 17, 2020, besieged the premises of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for the second time after an initial protest on August 6 to demand their locked up allowances.

Speaking to Citi News on the recent development, the Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Korle Bu School of Hygiene, Freeheart Owusu Ampomah said the government has assured of full payment after all documentation is properly done.

“The students have finally received GHS4000 cash each paid into their E-zwich accounts. However, this was not the full 30 months allowance we asked. They have explained to us that they were processing the full 30 months allowance which would take a while, and so we should hold on to this while they work the rest out.”

---citinewsroom