We’ve Made Hundreds Of Recommendations To Akufo-Addo Over Performance Of MDAs – M&E Ministry

A Deputy Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, William Kwasi Sabi, has revealed that since the ministry was established, hundreds of recommendations regarding the performance of the various ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) have been made to the president to act on them.

He explained that the performances of the sectors are graded in color codes – Red, Amber (yellow) and Green.

Red, he said, signifies poor performance, Green means excellent and then Yellow means not too good, not too bad.

Asked how many recommendations have been made to the president since the Ministry was created in 2017, while speaking on the New Day programme hosted by Etornam Sey on Monday, October 5, Mr Sabi said “we have made hundreds of them”.

“What we do is our reports go straight to the President and to government. So they then look at it.

“Depending on the type of programme or project, we have a type of report. Some quarterly, others six months. Some of them it is annually.

“Because of the nature of the project, we give report and at the cabinet meeting, my minister will present a gist of whatever is in it and in that power point presentation, we have what we call some colour coding system.

“We pick a minister, pick a programme and then we come up with the issues that are there. We grade them using colour codes amber, green or red. Red means not doing too well, green is very well and amber is like in-between,” he said.

---3news