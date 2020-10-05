Pusiga: NDC Branch Executive Shot Dead By Gunmen

Listen to article

A branch executive of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Pusiga District of the Upper East Region has reportedly been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The branch executive popularly known as Khalifa believed to be in his late 30’s who operates a drinking spot at Widana within the Pusiga enclave, sustained gun shot wounds on his leg and stomach by his assailants who demanded the GHS70,000 they claimed he kept to buy a house within the area.

The deceased according to reports handed his attackers GHC500 but was shot and abandoned on the floor until he bled to death.

This comes after the deputy regional youth organiser of the NDC in the Bono East region died in a fatal accident.

According to the party’s National Youth Organiser George Apare Addo, Kojo Nsiah died in an accident at Techiman.

“It is with sadness I announce the death of Isaac Kojo Nsiah, Bono East Deputy Regional Youth Organizer who passed away in a car accident few hours around the Techiman Toll Booth area. Three others who were part of the entourage have been admitted and receiving treatment at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital,” he wrote on in a whtsapp message shared with the media.

He also noted other party individuals who were involved in the crash.

“The other three passengers in the vehicle were Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bono Regional Youth Organizer, Bilal Muazu Sulemana; Bono East Regional Youth Organizer, Rashid Ahmed; Deputy Bono Regional Youth Organizer. They were returning from a party function in Kintampo South Constituency. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

---starrfm