ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.10.2020 Social News

Osu: Chinese Man Found Dead In Casino

Osu: Chinese Man Found Dead In Casino
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Police in Osu are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a Chinese national who was found dead, on Friday night, in a room at the Casino Galaxy along the Osu Oxford Street.

A source close to the Casino said the man allegedly lost all his money to the games he played at the Casino.

Following this, he allegedly borrowed money from the Management of the Casino to try his luck again but he was unsuccessful, the source said.

He was later found dead in one of the rooms at the Casino.

The Police confirmed the death to the media, on Saturday, saying investigations had started but declined to give any information regarding the circumstances.

— citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Two Arrested Over Murder Of Chief At Hotel In Kaneshie
Lawyer Wants Public Treason Trials To Deter Potential Separatist Recruits
NDC Youth Organiser Killed In Car Crash On Kintampo-Techiman Highway After Party Event
My ‘Spiritual Husband’ Gives Me Chills In Bed – Lady Makes Shocking Disclosure
Akyem Osino: Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Vehicle
Election 2020: If You Don’t Recognize Us As Human Beings, We Won't Vote For You – PWDs To Political Parties
Woman Who 'Cooked' Hands Of 10-Year-Old Niece Remanded
Volta Secessionist Attacks: Lawyer Demands Resignation Of Volta Regional Minister
We Killed Prof Benneh Over GH¢450, 2 Phones — Cleaner’s Confession
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Wishes Trump Well
2 hours ago

EC To Exhibit Voter Register For Beneficiaries Of One-day Re...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line