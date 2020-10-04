ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
04.10.2020 Social News

NDC Youth Organiser Killed In Car Crash On Kintampo-Techiman Highway After Party Event

Deputy Bono East Regional Youth Organizer of the NDC, Isaac Kojo Nsiah, has died in a car crash on the Kintampo-Techiman Highway.

He was part of a delegation of Bono East youth wing returning from a party function in Kintampo South Constituency when the accident occurred around the Techiman toll booth.

Reports say a pick-up truck that conveyed the Regional organizers collided with an articulator truck loaded with fertilizer killing the Deputy Bono East Regional Youth Organiser, Nsiah Kojo on the spot.

Three others, Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bilal Muazu and Rashid who are also Regional organizers survived the crash and are currently receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

