04.10.2020 Regional News

Promoting Child Protection A Communal Responsibility—UNICEF Reaffirms

By Japhet Festus Gbede
Challenges faced by adolescents during the period of adolescence is numerous and they need to have a holistic approach in dealing with adolescent behavioural changes and must be a matter of concern to all.

UNICEF in its effort to help curb the situation is providing support for child protection programmes in the selected district in the country.

Wute, in the Akatsi South district, is one of the forty-three beneficiary communities to the UNICEF child protection programme in the district.

In the recent Community Re-engagement programme organised by the district child protection team, eight-member Community Child Protection Committee was formed and inaugurated with the responsibility to help eliminate if not reduce many child protection challenges in the Wute Community.

The Deputy Volta Regional Director of NCCE, Mr Oral-Robert Amenyo edge the citizenry in Wute to take up their children upbringing as a communal responsibility and when done well the community stand a chance of enjoying from it fruit in the near future.

The Volta Regional Director of Department of Children, Mr Israel Akrobortu explain to the audience through the performance of the 'Circle of Support' activity by the children that the unity of all stakeholders in the community is key to having effective child protection.

Miss Stella Agbezuhlor Mawutor, the Volta Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, encourage the Junior High School and the Senior High School graduates in the community to help form Reading Clubs, which will help the younger ones to adopt the culture of Reading during this period of Covid-19.

The Chief of Wute Torgbui Agbakpe urged his subject to provide the necessary support to the Community Child Protection Committee members for a reduction of the numerous child protection challenges facing the community.

The NCCE District Director in the person of Rev. Vincent Adzika who is a member of the district team was appreciative of the support from UNICEF, which has facilitated the continues engagement of forty-three communities for the past two years on child protection issues.

Hon. Wisdom Akpabli, the Assemblymember of the Wute Electoral Areas, thank the regional monitoring team for awakening and remembered parents and the elderlies in the community to continue with their duty of being Role Models to the younger generation.

Regional News
