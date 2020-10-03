Let's Do Away With Politics Of Insults — Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo

Listen to article

The Caretaker Chief of Kpone-Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, has urged political parties to focus on issues rather than insults going into the 2020 elections.

Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo made this known on Thursday, when Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the chiefs of Kpone-Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

The Vice President was accompanied by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, and other high-ranking members of the party in the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, the country would appreciate listening to debates “which focus on tackling developmental issues instead of trading of insults and insinuations. There is an urgent need for all of us to get united and organised in order for Ghana to move Ghana forward.”

He also reminded all political parties that, they will have to be mindful of their utterances against each other, because we are all Ghanaians hence political insults will not help the development of the country.

Background

The Member of Parliament who has been the representative of the people of Kpone Katamanso since 2009 was earlier this year installed as regent of Katamanso.

Mr. Afotey-Agbo was enstooled as regent of Katamanso to take up the affairs of the divisional area due to the ailing health of the current chief Nii Otu Akwetey.

Nii Otu Akwetey who is the current chief of Katamanso has been unwell for some time and could no longer run the affairs of the area hence the need for the elders to enstool the MP as the regent to act on behalf of the ailing chief.

---KingdomfmOnline