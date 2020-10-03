ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
03.10.2020

Election 2020: If You Don’t Recognize Us As Human Beings, We Won't Vote For You – PWDs To Political Parties

The Ghana Federation of Disability in the Bono region has served notice that political parties who fail to recognize and partner them would be denied their votes on December 7 elections.

“If you don’t recognize us as human beings and you want our votes that would be something very difficult for us to do, Vice President of the Federation in the Bono region said in a remark during a meeting with former President John Dramani Mahama.

According to them, this is the first time that a political party has come to the region and met with the Federation in the lead up to the general elections.

Flagbearer of the opposition NDC on Friday held a meeting with Persons Living With Disability at the Eusbert Hotel in Sunyani in the Bono region where he unpacked the specific policies that affect the Federation in the NDC’s People’s Manifesto.

Vice President of the Federation in the region emphasized that “If we want us to be part of you, you recognize us as human beings first before we can vote.”

“Our father we say we are very grateful to you, for at least recognizing us as part of the community. It’s something that we’re very grateful and really very happy. So we are challenging the public listening to us and the other political parties, if you have something that you present, bring to us. We have a motto that we normally say: “Nothing for us without us”, she noted.

Meanwhile, Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama will visit 28 communities as part of his four days tour to Western North Region.

He’ll begin his tour on Sunday, October 4, 2020, with a durbar at Sefwi Bopa, Aprutu and to Kramokrom in Akontombra constituency.

---kasapafm

