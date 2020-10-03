Bolga East Elects Presiding Member After Two Failed Attempts

The Bolgatanga East District Assembly has finally elected a Presiding Member, Festus Kwabena Akugure, an assembly member of the Asonge/Konkua Electoral Area.

His election on October 2 comes after two previous attempts at electing a presiding member have failed.

The Bolgatanga East Assembly has been without a Presiding Member after the members of the assembly of the young district were inaugurated on January 23, 2020.

The inability of the assembly to elect a presiding member has largely been attributed to entrenched partisan positions by some members in the assembly.

The Bolgatanga East Assembly has a total of 26 members including the member of parliament, Dominic Ayine of the National Democratic Congress. Out of this number, 16 are elected and 8 are appointed.

But for the intervention of some influential persons in the district led by Malik Anabila Afeghera, to ensure that the elected Presiding member goes unopposed, the assembly was very much likely to have missed another opportunity to get a presiding member.

The presiding member, Festus Akugre in a brief speech, promised to be fair and firm during deliberations and will ensure that the development of the Bolgatanga East District is always the focus of all discussions.

According to him, for the district to achieve its developmental targets, assembly members must bury all political interests and stance and collectively come together for the common purpose of uniting and developing the people and communities in the district.

He said: “Development can never come to the district if we all wear our political colours and think politically. We ought to understand that without our communities, without our district, there will not be any politics, hence we should always think of the district first in our dealings. … In fact, I will make sure that collectively, we will champion the development agenda of the district and by saying this, I will need your individual support and encouragement to do so.”

The District Chief Executive of the Bolgatanga East District, Emmanuel Abugre Abole was happy that the assembly will no longer be counted among assemblies that are shamefully not able to elect presiding members due to political stance.

Mr Abole, however, called on assembly members to support the Presiding Member to function to the expectation of the district.

---Daily Guide