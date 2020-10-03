NPP’s Sterling Record In Health Is Unmatched—Social Media Actors Suggest

Governments have over the years made conscious efforts to achieve ‘Health for All’ through various programmes, which include the village health workers initiative, primary health care, and National Health Insurance Scheme since health is life, health is wealth and no country can achieve its economic success without a good healthcare delivery system.

The NPP government led by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken over this responsibility and delivered a good health care system for everyone. Ghana’s health care system was crippled during the Mahama administration but over the last 3 years, the NPP government has revived the sector tremendously.

Upon assumption of office, President Akufo-Addo cleared the GHS 1.2 billion debt left by the former President Mahama which denied many Ghanaians access to good healthcare. This year, GHS 915 million in claims has been paid to service providers so that Ghanaians can have access to quality healthcare, which has saved many lives in Ghana.

In other to improve health care delivery in the rural areas in Ghana, the NPP government has furnished the Ghana Health Service with 400 vehicles and 300 motorbikes and also collaborated with zipline to construct 5 medical drone delivery centers at Omaneko, Walewale, Mampong, Sefwi Wiaso, And Vobsi. The drone delivery technology was also used in delivering 80,000 life saving medical products to 945 health facilities across Ghana and 2,500 COVID-19 samples was delivered to testing centers using the technology.

In 2016, the NPP government promised to restore the nursing training allowances and give every constituency an ambulance to help improve emergency healthcare delivery and truer to their words, they have delivered. The Rebecca Foundation, founded by Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has constructed the mother and baby unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which has two new infant ventilators, 130 cots, and 15 incubators so babies no longer share cots and incubators as they did before.

The NPP administration has also expanded and equipped medical schools to admit and train more doctors by establishing the Ho Regional Hospital as a teaching hospital. They also made available a free specialist postgraduate medical training which commenced in the 2018/2019 academic year.

They have also proven to protect the ‘women agenda’ by covering breast cancer treatment under the NHIS. The disease, which is far more common in women and killing women rapidly, is now being covered by the National Health insurance Scheme. The Government has also constructed new maternity blocks and wards for pregnant women and has removed import duties on sanitary wares.

Ghanaians should trust the NPP administration and give them four more years to be able to complete all policies being implemented since they have delivered on most of their promises made in the 2016 manifesto.

Trust Akufo-Addo to make every Ghanaian life a priority, Vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP.