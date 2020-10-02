ModernGhanalogo

02.10.2020 Headlines

Video: Mahama Blasts Gov't Over Police Vehicle Carrying NPP Supporters Holding Party Flags
Former President John Dramani Mahama has condemned what he says is the bastardization of state institutions by the Akufo-Addo administration after he shared a video of police vehicle carrying supporters of the ruling party in party colours.

The video shared to the Facebook wall of the former President shows supporters of the ruling party, some of whom held flags of the party, being conveyed in the bucket of the police Toyota pick up.

The NDC flagbearer shared the video with the caption: “Unacceptable conduct and unprofessional. The bastardization of our institutions is one of the outcomes of this failed leadership”.

It is unclear the place or circumstances under which the vehicle, registered GP 3852, carried the party supporters.

Members of the security agencies per their regulations are not allowed to openly engage in politics or associate with political parties. It is unclear if the action breaches any law in the service.

