Bawumia Donates 10k To North East Flood Victims

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has presented some relief items to the flood victims in the West Mamprusi municipality of the North East Region.

The items include bags of rice, oil, milk, sugar, mosquito nets, plastic buckets, mattresses among others.

In addition, the Vice President supported the affected victims with an amount of GHC 100,000.

Addressing the affected victims, Dr. Bawumia indicated that he had to suspend all his campaign activities to rush to his home region to get first hand information about the flood situation.

According to him, he has instructed that 500 bags of maize should be purchased to supplement the food brought to the victims by the NADMO.

The Vice President assured the affected victims that government will provide them with zincs and other materials to rebuild their collapsed buildings after the rains subside.

“By the grace of God we will do everything possible once the rains stop we will support the victims to rebuild their houses again for it to be able to withstand future flooding.”

At about 5:30am Thursday dawn, heavy downpour caused two dams to overflow their boundaries in some parts of the West Mamprusi Municipality.

The flood resulted in over 1,500 people being displaced.

About hundreds of houses in the municipality were as well been submerged in the floods.

DGN Online gathered that two dams in the municipality namely Diani and Guabullga overflowed submerging houses and causing severe damages to properties in the communities.

When DGN Online visited some of the affected communities it was revealed that several houses have collapsed beyond repairs.

Several acres of farmlands in the affected communities have been destroyed with their source of water being polluted.

Affected victims in Gaagbini told DGN Online that they were compelled to sleep on the street last night due to the collapse of their houses.

“ we had nowhere else to go than to sleep on the Main Street but NADMO gave us mosquito nets and food to eat.”

Several communities including Sakogu, Nakpanduri, Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo were cut off due to submerging of the bridge that links the communities to West Mamprusi Municipality.

An assessment team made up of NADMO (Regional and District MMDA level), Environmental Health (Regional and MMDA level), WFP, UNICEF, PLAN Ghana, Global Communities indicated in their reports that about 55,235 persons have been affected in the heavy downpour and resultant floods in addition to the spillage of the Bagre dam with 206 communities affected and nine persons confirmed dead in the North East Region.

