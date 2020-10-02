GJA To Hold Annual General Meeting On October 23

Pursuant to Article 34(f) of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Constitution 2004, the National Executive of the GJA has decided to hold this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00am at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

Per Article 34(a)(ii) of the GJA Constitution, the AGM, which is the highest decision-making body of the Association, shall be convened by the National Executive in the first quarter of each year.

However, following the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions by the President of the Republic of Ghana in March 2020, and in the desire to uphold the rule of law and ensure public health safety, the National Executive decided to postpone the AGM to later in the year when the restrictions are eased and the environment is conducive for the holding of the event.

Agenda:

To discuss the General Secretary’s Annual Report;

To discuss the audited accounts of the Association to be presented by the National Treasurer;

To deliberate on reports and audited financial accounts of the Ghana International Press Centre, which shall be presented by the Director of the GIPC;

To discuss regional reports, and

To discuss any other matter which the National Council or a member may raise.

All members in good standing are entitled to attend the AGM. Members in good standing, with the exception of honorary and student members, shall have the right to vote at the AGM.

While assuring members of holding the AGM strictly under COVID-19 safety protocols, the National Executive wishes to remind all that the AGM is the highest decision-making body of the GJA for which reason members must endeavour to attend.

Kofi Yeboah

(General Secretary)