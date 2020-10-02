I Share In Your Loss—Bawumia Consoles North East Flood Victims

ModernGhanalogo

1 HOUR AGO

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has told victims of Thursday’s floods in some communities within the West Mamprusi Municipality that he shares in their loss.

He has also indicated that the government through the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) will do everything possible to ameliorate their plight while working towards returning life to normal for them.

The Vice President had to cut short his four-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region to assess the extent of devastation following the floods.

“I share in your loss and I wish to assure you that the government through the NADMO is working round the clock to bring life back to normalcy. It is not only you who are affected by this flood; it is all of us that is why I rushed here to see you and determine the best help we can provide”, he disclosed.

He presented food items including several bags of maize, toiletries, rubber buckets, mattresses, mosquito coils, bales of used clothing plastic plates and drinking cups as well as cash, to the over 1,000 displaced persons.

Residents of four villages, Gaagbini, Dimia, Tinkaya, and Banawa woke up on Thursday to see their communities totally submerged in floodwaters following massive torrential rains that forced the banks of three dams to break, allowing the water from the dams to rush into the villages.

Thousands of acres of farmlands have not been spared, while livestock has been carried away by the flood waters.

Displaced persons in the affected communities are currently putting up in temporary structures including school blocks and offices of the Municipal Assembly.

