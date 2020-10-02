ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
02.10.2020

E/R: Boy Drowns In Manhole

A six-year-old boy has drowned in an uncompleted manhole at Okorase Domeabra in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred Thursday, October 1.

The body of the deceased has been retrieved and deposited at the morgue by Police.

Starr News has gathered that the child went to another house to play while his parents were absent from the house but fell in the manhole covered with slabs.

His body was discovered after hours of search in the Christian Village neighbourhood.

The Okorase District Police Command has commenced investigations into the incident.

