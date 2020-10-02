NYA Inaugurates Asutifi North District Youth Parliament

Listen to article

The Asutifi North District Youth Parliament in the Ahafo Region has been inaugurated by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to provide a platform for youth involvement in decisions making in the District.

Addressing the house the Acting NYA District Director, Kingsley Asante Koranteng said, the concept is non - partisan and will enable the Youth Parliamentarians engage duty bearers implement programs that seek to improve the well-being of the youth in the District as well address challenges and issues related to the youth sustainable future.

In an address by the Technical Advisor and Project Chair, Emmanuel Marfo, he explained the Youth Parliament since it's inception I'm 2016 have already provided social media training for its members equipping them with skills to make their impact know beyond the district.

He added that the project team will be working with the members to launch the District Youth Fund to finance the activities of the Youth Parliament and other youth-led development initiatives.

The Co-chair of the NYA Advisory Committee, Nana Anim Dankwah who represents the Traditional Leaders on the committee told the youth parliamentarians to devoid using either political lens or color in their endeavours in order not to defeat the purpose of establishing the concept which is of great importance to the district.

Speaking on behalf of the Ahafo Regional NYA Director, the Regional NYA Accountant, Nabila Alhassan who oriented the youth parliamentarians urged them to work in collaboration with the authorities of the district to help create avenues for youth development.

The Regional NYA Accountant explained that per the orientation given he is optimistic that they will perform to the satisfaction of their colleagues out there to enhance youth development which is over looked by most assemblies for years.

As the 2020 general elections approach, Nabila Alhassan advised them to desist from politics of insults on radio stations and other platforms to raise tension. He advised them not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment violence in the name of position for their selfish interest.

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Paints Ghana, Kwaku Addai who was the guest speaker thanked NYA and it's partners for formalizing the Youth Parliament concept since it's inception which is of benefit to the youth and the district.

Kwaku Addai urged the privileged members forming the youth parliament to work with common goal to help youth development in the district where there are a lot of potentials.

In a solidarity message by partners, Rebecca Essilfie the Communications and Social Media Lead at GrassRoots Hub encouraged the members to take advantage of the partnership between NYA and operations in the District to learn new entrepreneurial and technology skills to either create jobs for themselves and other youth or become employable in the job market.

The Inaugural ceremony held at the Asutifi North District Assembly Hall in Kenyasi had 45 persons forming the Youth Parliament.