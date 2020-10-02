Mampong Children Home Gets Support

An entrepreneur and hairstylist at Asante Mampong Shadrack Adu Agyei a.k.a Eboue of Bantama Barbaring Saloon together with friends and family members as well as Sikafuturo foundation donated items to Mampong Babies Home.

Eboue made this generous donation when he paid a courtesy call on the orphans at Mampong Babies Home at Asante Mampong on 30th September 2020.

The items worth GHC5,000 include bags of rice, assorted drinks, biscuits, oil, foodstuffs among others.

He made a similar generous offer last year giving out items to the children.

He promises to do more as long as he can.

Eboue in his speech said, seeing a smile on the faces of orphans is a joy and a promise he wishes to keep.

"I know how it feels to be an orphan and no parent chooses to die and leave their children behind as orphans", he said.

It is Adu Agyei Shadrack wish to always see food on the tables of most orphans if not all of them. "Seeing a smile on the faces of orphans is gratifying."

He, therefore, entreats all Ghanaians especially residents of Mampong to emulate similar kind gestures to the needy and orphans.