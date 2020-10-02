Nana Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Solid Waste Treatment Facility In Eastern Region

President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, October 1, cut the sod for the construction of a solid waste treatment facility at Effiduase, in Koforidua of the Eastern Region.

The plant, which is being established by the Jospong Group of Companies and it’s partners, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President Akuffo Addo hinted that, the construction of this plant in the New Juaben municipality is in line with his government’s policy of making Ghana one of the cleanest country in Africa.

“I’m very excited for this project and I must commend the Jospong Group for thinking about the people of Koforidua”. unemployment will be minimized after the completion of the Solid waste treatment Facility.

“Let me also appeal to the leadership of the Jospong Group to finish the project on time”.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address expressed his gratitude to Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for his efforts to make sure Ghana becomes a household name in the Sanitation sector. He also commended Hon. Cecelia Abena Dapaah for thinking about Sanitation first and appealed to Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong to build the solid waste treatment Facility in all the 16 regions.

The President has already cut sod in the following regions Western,Bono East, Bono, Ahafo, Western North for the construction of the Solid waste treatment Facility which help in mobilising filth.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited, leading waste management company in the country will construct an ultramodern Solid waste treatment Facility in the eastern region.

The people of Ashanti Region on the 28th of September, 2020 witnessed a colourful occasion when the largest Compost and Recycling plant in Africa was officially commissioned for operations.

It will be recalled that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that he wants his government to make Ghana the cleanest city in Africa.

Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II Effiduasehene & Nifahene of New Juaben Traditional area in an interview heap praises on the Josong Group Boss, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong for being outstanding and lifting the hope in the indigenous private sector businesses.

All waste generated within the MMDAs in the region will be brought to the solid waste treatment Facility.

The Minister for Sanitation and water resources Hon. Cecelia Abena Dapaah mentioned that President Akufo-Addo has tasked the ministry of Sanitation and water resources to work with the jospong Group in ensuring that the establishment of the facility is done and achieved it’s purposes.

“This is first of it’s kind in the eastern region and I will appeal to the people of Effiduase and the eastern Region to abide with all the safety measures to see to it that our health is assured”.