Ghanaian Envoy Presents Credence Letters In Republic Of Niger

Ghana's Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, Jonathan Rexford Magnusen, has presented letters of credentials to President Mahamadou Issoufou, the President of the Republic of Niger, in Niamey.

Ghana was the third to present its letters of credentials among eight other countries last Tuesday. Others which did so on the same day were Indonesia, Russia and India Britain.

In a closed-door session, the Ghanaian envoy recalled the long-existing relationship between their two countries. President Akufo-Addo, he said, had sent him to facilitate the creation of a framework within which the relationship could be deepened.

In response, President Issoufou recalled the historical and symbiotic relationship that had existed between the Dagbon kingdom and that of the Grung kingdom in Niger. The President explained that the people being referred to as Gurushe in Ghana are a corrupted version of the Gurung people in Niger.

He disclosed that his presence in Tamale during the Independence Day celebration was to celebrate with the people of Dagbon, whom his country has a long-standing relationship with, the installation of a new Ya-Na as well as the peace in Dagbon.

On multilateral issues, both countries have assured each other the need to work towards regional and sub-regional integration in view of the birth of AfCFTA which Ghana is playing host to its secretariat.

President Mahamadou Issoufou has requested the ambassador to use his good office to facilitate and increase the volumes of trade, education, agricultural activities between the two countries, especially the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.