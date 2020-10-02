Produce Tape Of Mahama Saying He'll Abolish Free SHS Policy – Jane Naana Challenge Critiques

Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has challenged critiques and the New Patriotic Party to produce a supposed tape claiming that the flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama will cancel the Free Senior High Policy (FSHS) when voted into power.

Addressing people of the Gomoa West Constituency in the Central Region, as part of her tour in the region, she said the claim by the NPP is palpable false.

"The media has records of all events, and as we speak, all our conversations are being recorded, and indeed, if the media has that audio, it should be brought out. Anybody who believes in that claim should produce the tape by the flagbearer saying he will cancel the FSHS policy."

According to Prof, the quality of Free SHS policy has not been met to enable the quality education expected in the Ghanaian educational system.

She stated that the NDC rather intends to ensure quality in the educational system, and this will be done by eliminating the double track system.

"The NDC has good intentions of ensuring quality in the FSHS policy, so it commenced the construction of community day school blocks across the country but today all has been halted and abandoned."

She pointed out that the current government claims to be committed to FSHS but has not constructed a single school block.

Prof. Jane stressed that Ghana eliminated the shift system way back because it realized that the shift system in the educational system was derailing its quality, "so today if at the senior high level its been replicated then we can't be assured of the quality."

She continued, "It is just the name that has been changed from shift to double track (gold and green), but indeed it is a shift system. Students will have to go and come before others can go, is the same thing as the shift system that was eliminated years back.

"The NDC has done it before and will do it again, the next NDC government will continue with the FSHS policy but eliminate the double track system by completing the community day schools abandoned in the bushes and render quality free senior high school education to our children," she stated.