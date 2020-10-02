Vote For Akufo-Addo, We're Better As A Nation Because Of Him – Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has called on Ghanaians to vote for President Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7.

According to him, the ruling government's contributions towards the growth of the country were enormous.

He has therefore encouraged Ghanaians to give Mr Akufo-Addo another term.

The Okyenhene speaking during Mr Akufo–Addo visit to the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, said “Nana Addo last four years ardently disclosed how poised he wanted to be in the jubilee house to the landlords and steer the affairs of the country as he believed he was the best man for the job. Indeed, Nana Addo has shown his capabilities by laying down good infrastructures and delivered some of the promises he made during the 2016 campaign”.

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin who is the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs continued that, “So if you are coming again for renewal I don't see why I will not give it to you. The landlords are Ghanaians and I know they will give the mandate to him again because he has kept the jubilee house up to standard. I'm not saying this because he is my cousin but it's the reality on the ground. We will commend him and ask for more”.

Okyenhene commended Mr Akufo-Addo and his NPP government for the strides made after assuming office about four years.

In furtherance, he indicated the flagship programs rolled out by the Government including Free SHS by the President.

He stated that programs show the country has a great leader.

He pleaded with the President to decentralized schools for the various communities to own the schools so they can have absolute control.

He was of the view that when the system is small there would be quality and transparency.

The Okyenhene added that road infrastructures have improved massively under the current government and has stated emphatically that the president is a symbol of selfless leadership as he strongly believes he has given up public and private gain for the public good.

Mahama Sakawa Tag

Reacting to former President John Mahama's Akyem Sakawa comment, Okyenhene said, “In our constitution its stated we should do politics devoid of insults but now it's not politics of insults again rather politics of insulting groups. We are all one and I'm proud to be a native of Akyem but I am a better person being a Ghanaian”.

“I will plead with those who intend to bring separation in the country to desists from that because that is not the way we want it. We cannot afford to bring division among us. It is our common destiny that we are all Ghanaians. We are better as a nation because of Nana Addo” he said.

---Daily Guide