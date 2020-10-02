Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Trauma, District Hospitals

President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a Trauma Hospital at Anyinam and a 40-bed District Hospital at Kwabeng in the Atiwa East and West constituencies.

The Atiwa East Trauma Hospital project is to be constructed by Universal Hospital Group (UHG), a wholly-based Ghanaian company, which has a track record in the delivery of similar infrastructure in parts of the country.

The components of the project include an emergency department with a triage, three operating theatres, recovery rooms, resuscitation rooms, and a plaster room.

It will also have a diagnostics centre to include a CT scan, x-ray, fluoroscopy, laboratory and a blood bank; and outpatient department including pharmacy and consulting rooms.

A public health department; medical administration; 100 beds in total for in-patient wards, including a trauma and orthopaedic ward; 30 beds for other interventions requiring temporary stay; staff housing; and a mortuary will also be constructed under the project.

The Trauma Hospital is being funded with a €55m remodelling from Deutsche Bank.

The funds will also be used for the construction of three other projects; namely a new Hospital at Obuasi East, the rehabilitation of the existing Obuasi Government Hospital; and the remodeling of the Enyiresi Hospital.

At Kwabeng, President Akufo-Addo noted that the government has secured funding towards the construction and equipping of twelve (12) hospitals with the associated staff accommodation facilities for hospital workers.

An amount of €71.5 million from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s., has been secured towards the construction and equipping of these twelve (12) hospitals.

This is covered by an export credit guarantee of €8,612,931.30 from the EGAP of Czech Republic.

The Kwabeng Hospital will be constructed by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, a global leader in the construction of healthcare facilities, and the other beneficiary communities are Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase and Adukrom in the Eastern Region; Suame, Drobonso, Sabronum, Manso NkwantaTweedieie in the Ashanti Region and; Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region.

These projects, including that of Kwabeng, are expected to be completed in 24 months.

Upon completion, the Kwabeng District hospital will be fitted with the following staff offices; outpatient department and a public health wing; surgical suite consisting of a theatre, recovery ward, and a sterilisation unit; delivery unit and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); laboratory, pharmacy and x-ray; forty (40)-bed ward for males, females anpaediatricscs; services block containing the laundry, stores and cold room; and staff accommodation.

Other components of the project package include supply and installation of medical equipment; one-year post-completion warranty and maintenance; and a training component for staff.

