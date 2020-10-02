ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.10.2020 Social News

North East Flood Kills 3 Year Old Boy

North East Flood Kills 3 Year Old Boy
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhassan John Kweku, has confirmed to this portal that a three-year-old boy has died in the flood that hit the North East Region.

According to the NADMO Director, the deceased fell into a pit during the flooding of Gbani in the West Mamprusi municipality.

At about 5:30am Thursday dawn, heavy downpour caused two dams to overflow their boundaries in some parts of the West Mamprusi Municipality.

The flood has resulted in over 1,500 people being displaced.

About hundreds of houses in the municipality have as well been submerged in the floods.

DGN Online gathered that two dams in the municipality namely Diani and Guabullga overflowed submerging houses and causing severe damages to properties in the communities.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said personnel of NADMO are currently at the affected communities to rescue, protect lives and properties.

He indicated that affected persons were being rescued to the Walewale township to accommodate them temporary.

“ In Walewale we have some newly constructed schools that are not in use because schools are not in session that we will move them into temporary.”

He said the assembly is trying to redirect the water from the dams and also rebuild them as soon as possible.

Several communities including Sakogu, Nakpanduri, Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo have been cut off due to submerging of the bridge that links the communities to West Mamprusi Municipality.

An assessment team made up of NADMO (Regional and District MMDA level), Environmental Health (Regional and MMDA level), WFP, UNICEF, PLAN Ghana, Global Communities indicated in their reports that about 55,235 persons have been affected in the heavy downpour and resultant floods in addition to the spillage of the Bagre dam with 206 communities affected and nine persons confirmed dead in the North East Region.

---Daily Guide

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
A/R: Open Our Shops Immediately Or We'll March – Ghanaians Working In Nigerian Shops
V/R: Musician Jailed 2years For Lottery Fraud
Secessionist Attacks: Kan-Dapaah, Others Dash To Volta Region
The Sad Death Of UG Student Who Was Stabbed To Death By 'Stray' Knife
Volta Secessionists: Group Urges Gov’t To Engage Chiefs To End Attacks
'Treat These Persons As Criminals' — Volta Group Condemns Secessionist Attacks; Demands Independent Probe
New Reporting Portal To Address ‘Critical’ Need To Keep Children Safe In Ghana
Police Inspector Grabbed For Helping Robber To Illegally Acquire Gun
West Mamprusi: Heavy Rains Ravage Communities
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

PNC Election: Delegates Were Highjacked, They Were Shouting ...
1 hour ago

Next NDC Govt Won’t Collapse Businesses – Jane Naana
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line