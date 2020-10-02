North East Flood Kills 3 Year Old Boy

The North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhassan John Kweku, has confirmed to this portal that a three-year-old boy has died in the flood that hit the North East Region.

According to the NADMO Director, the deceased fell into a pit during the flooding of Gbani in the West Mamprusi municipality.

At about 5:30am Thursday dawn, heavy downpour caused two dams to overflow their boundaries in some parts of the West Mamprusi Municipality.

The flood has resulted in over 1,500 people being displaced.

About hundreds of houses in the municipality have as well been submerged in the floods.

DGN Online gathered that two dams in the municipality namely Diani and Guabullga overflowed submerging houses and causing severe damages to properties in the communities.

The West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive(MCE), Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online, said personnel of NADMO are currently at the affected communities to rescue, protect lives and properties.

He indicated that affected persons were being rescued to the Walewale township to accommodate them temporary.

“ In Walewale we have some newly constructed schools that are not in use because schools are not in session that we will move them into temporary.”

He said the assembly is trying to redirect the water from the dams and also rebuild them as soon as possible.

Several communities including Sakogu, Nakpanduri, Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo have been cut off due to submerging of the bridge that links the communities to West Mamprusi Municipality.

An assessment team made up of NADMO (Regional and District MMDA level), Environmental Health (Regional and MMDA level), WFP, UNICEF, PLAN Ghana, Global Communities indicated in their reports that about 55,235 persons have been affected in the heavy downpour and resultant floods in addition to the spillage of the Bagre dam with 206 communities affected and nine persons confirmed dead in the North East Region.

---Daily Guide