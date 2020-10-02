Ghana NCD Alliance Receives Top Award From UN Inter-Agency Task Force

Listen to article

The UN Inter-Agency Task Force on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases (UNIATF) has awarded the Ghana NCD Alliance as a result of its outstanding contributions towards the NCDs related sustainable Development Goals and multi-sectoral action in the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) aimed at putting people first in Ghana and beyond.

This is the second time Ghana has won the prestigious award after the Food and Drugs Authority in 2019.

The WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the awards of the 2020 UN Inter-Agency Task Force on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases (UNIATF) at the Friends of the Task Force UN General Assembly side event on 24th September 2020.

This award means a lot to the Ghana NCD Alliance as it will propel us to even do more in projecting the views and voices of people living with NCDs as well as advocating to reduce the burden of NCDs in Ghana and beyond.

The Ghana NCD Alliance since its formation in 2017 has projected and raised awareness on NCDs among Ghanaians especially in decision making, strengthening the voices of people living with NCDs to demand improvement in access to quality health care services, engaging decision-makers including at the Presidency to prioritize NCDs as a national development issue, etc.

The Ghana NCD Alliance further plans to advocate for primary healthcare that is inclusive and covers all NCDs, policies that prioritize the needs and concerns of people living with NCDs, hold government into account to act on the health and NCDs promises, advocate for investment in the prevention and control of NCDs, etc. especially among political actors in this electioneering campaign and beyond.

The Ghana NCD Alliance by this release wishes to congratulate everyone who has been part of this great journey as we look forward to ensuring the present and future generations are protected from the devastating effects of NCDs through prevention, treatment, care, and financial risk protection across the continuum of care is available especially for the poorest and most vulnerable population.

The UNIATF on the Prevention and Control of NCDs coordinates the activities of relevant UN organizations and other inter-governmental organizations to support governments to meet high-level commitments to respond to NCD epidemics worldwide.

2020 Award Winners

Outstanding Ministries of Health (or government agency under a ministry of health)

The NCD Division of the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria

Health Directorate, St. Helena

Secretariat of Health, Mexico

Ministry of Health, Armenia

Ministry of Health, Russia

Department of Health and Social Care, United Kingdom

Department of Health and Family Welfare Kerala, India

Outstanding Ministries (or a government agency) beyond Health

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway

Outstanding Non-state actors (non-governmental organization, academia or philanthropy

BADEC-Caritas Ngozi, Burundi

NCD Alliance, Ghana

InterAmerican Heart Foundation, Argentina

Mouth and Throat Cancer Association, Brazil

Vital Strategies (through its initiative Resolve to Save Lives), USA

McCabe Centre for Law and Cancer, Australia

Japan Heart, Japan