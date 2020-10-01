Destiny A Fish Seller Wins Princewill ‘Hard Worker’ Award For September

Listen to article

After a keenly contested month, a fish seller, Destiny Abraham Nelson, has emerged winner of the monthly Princewill Trust help the hard worker competition put together by the hard working team of the Princewills Trust.

A Rivers State based one hundred level student of the University of Uyo, who turned fish seller to enable her pay her school fess, emerged the winner of the September, 2020 edition, after a very well contested competition, beating Nimi Jack and Oscar Nyesom to win the N100,000 cash prize.

A statement from Princewills Trust quoted Prince Tonye Princewill, who presented the cash award on behalf of his Trust, as saying the aim of the Trust was simply to contribute to the economic development of Rivers State by encouraging hard workers. He called on the winner to make a judicious use of the money and give others like her, the inspiration to do well and upgrade their business too.

The “Help the Hard worker” monthly competition is organised by a non-governmental organisation, The Princewill Trust for entrepreneurs, youths and Rivers residents engaged in micro business ventures and all forms of hard work in Rivers State.

The Prince reiterated that his NGO, the Princewills Trust has a special place for the voiceless and so as is customary, he encouraged more women, more youths and also the disabled to enter the contest. “The more the merrier.”

The winner said she was in need of funds to upgrade her business, but was helpless, adding that it had always been her dream and desire to work hard to succeed in life.

She called on youths in the state to be creative and engage in productive activities. She equally thanked the Princewills’ Trust for giving her and others a wonderful opportunity in Rivers State. Finally, she pleaded with others in a position to help, to do the same and give back to the society whenever possible.