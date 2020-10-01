ModernGhanalogo

01.10.2020

Police Inspector Grabbed For Helping Robber To Illegally Acquire Gun

A police officer in the North East Region, Inspector Felix Gbekle, has been nabbed for allegedly assisting a robbery suspect to acquire an illegal firearm.

Preliminary investigation into the case showed that the Inspector allegedly used his position as a police officer to facilitate the licensing of a pump-action gun found in the possession of the robbery suspect, Adam Musah, while the gun was still in the custody of the Police.

According to a police statement from the North East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi, the arrested officer has also been interdicted under regulation 105 of the Police Service Regulations, 2012 C.I. 76, while the criminal matter continues.

The police officer is being held for aiding and abetting.

Citi News gathers that disciplinary proceedings have started against him.

Meanwhile, the North East region police commander says the public must be assured that the police administration will not shield any of its officers who are found to be engaged in any illegality.

“I want to use this to assure the public that Police Commanders and the Administration take any case of wrongdoing against a police officer seriously so that the few who can tarnish our image are disciplined accordingly, for the majority of professional police officers to serve our communities,” he said.

