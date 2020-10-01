60th Independence Anniversary: Nigerians Urged To Project Country Positively

Nigeria In Diaspora Organisation Ghana Chapter is urging all citizens of the West African country, home and abroad to project the country's image positively as they celebrate the 60th Independence anniversary.

Today the country with the largest population on the continent of Africa is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

On the occasion of the independence celebration, the President of Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation Ghana Chapter, Kingsley Ewa Attoe has called on the citizenry to present a united front to overturn the negative international name.

“Let us use this opportunity to forge a united front as a nation. Because in spite of our positive impact globally, international news, particularly from Africa, has proven to derive pleasure in projecting the negative news about Nigerians thereby drowning the greatness of the people and the country”, he said in a press release.

Kingsley Ewa Attoe continued, “It is time for every Nigerian to intentionally promote his/her country. Let us be purposeful with our statement and act. Our brothers in the diaspora, it is time for us to intentionally mention the name and identity, Nigeria, whenever we achieve a new feat, lend a hand or simply impact a life. Let us intentionally promote the greatness that is associated with our name.

Read the full press release from Nigeria In Diaspora Organisation Ghana Chapter:

OFFICIAL STSTEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA IN DIASPORA ORGANISATION, GHANA CHAPTER ON THE OCCASION OF NIGERIA 60TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION, 1 OCTOBER 2020.

After 60 years of staying through to a course. A course of producing the most exciting, most innovative and one of the most empathetic humans on earth, Nigeria has a cause to celebrate not just for our status as the largest and greatest black nation in the world, but as one of the most dynamic and innovative people.

Home and abroad, Nigerians have a story to tell. A story of positive impact. A story of transformation; from science to the arts not forgetting religion. Nigerians have been at the forefront of innovation from the third world country to first world country. We have our imprint everywhere.

To every Nigerian, we say Ayekoo!

When a Nigerian achieves greatness in sport, academia etc., we are told Nigeria is a big nation of over 200 million people, so it is normal to have one or two people do great things. But when one or two people commit a crime, we are told Nigerians are criminals.

When a Nigerian student gets laurels for his/her academic prowess or a Nigerian professional is honoured, it hardly makes headlines but when a Nigerian does something as little as break-up with a lady, Nigerians are called unreliable heartbreakers.

For every Nigerian who has committed a crime, there are hundreds who are impacting lives positively but never get recognised.

As we begin our journey of the next 60 years, it is important that our story changes and this story can only change if we are intentional with our act.

To the media home and abroad, we encourage you to file more balanced reportage. Your profession is noble, so we are not saying change the fact. We only ask that each report, particularly on Nigeria should be balanced.

To every Nigerian, let us support the government of the day whether or not you support the party in power. Let us learn to switch from politics to governance after every election.

Let us demand accountability and fulfill our mandate as citizens. As the president of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo said during his inauguration, “let us be citizens and not spectators.”

There is the need for our youth to show more interest in Nigeria. The failure of every government is the failure of the youth. You do not relinquish your power after election. You can still contribute to national discourse. Show more interest in governance.

After passing the not too young to run bill, what next? The bill on its own will not get the youth to power. We need to be intentional with our acts even in governance.

Covid-19 is a phenomenon that has affected economies the world over. Italy in September voted to reduce the size of its parliament and senate from 945 to 600 seats. We know this might not be possible in our peculiar political climate but we all need to adjust to the demands of Covid-19.

We encourage every Nigerian, home and abroad to take advantage of the opportunities that Covid-19 brings, the advantages of the new normal. Let’s use technology to transform our businesses and the way we interact.

To our host country Ghana, and the recurrent tensions that manifest almost annually between both countries, we encourage Ghanaians to be more accommodating to us in spite of our differences in mannerism. We are more assertive and confrontational but that is not rudeness or disrespect. We welcome Ghanaians in Nigeria and do not disrespect them. We even teach them (for those who have not experienced fast-paced city life before now), how to survive in a city like Lagos. If we respect you in our great competitive country, Nigeria, it is impossible to come to Ghana and disrespect you, in your own land, on your soil.

We see Ghana as home, based on the good stories we have had from our parents from one generation to another. We pray that the new generation will not soil the brotherliness that exists between both countries.

To our Nigerian brothers and sisters in Ghana and in the diaspora, it is time to start building the image of your country. It is time to start reinvesting back home.

To reclaim the glory of Nigeria, we need to put our best foot forward.

GOD BLESS NIGERIA!

KINGSLEY EWA ATTOE

PRESIDENT, NIGERIA IN DIASPORA ORGANISATION GHANA CHAPTER