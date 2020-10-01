2020 Election Is About Track Records And Who You Can Trust---Dr. Bawumia Insists

Listen to article

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that this year’s general elections would be based on the trust that the electorates have for the leaders of the two main parties.

Addressing residents of Accra Newton on Wednesday as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Greater Region, Dr. Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo led government has transformed the Ghanaian economy in terms of digitization and infrastructure.

“And I know that when it comes to the matter of trust and track record comparison, there is no doubt in my mind that the NPP will win the 2020 elections.”

But the December general elections, he said, is about comparing the records of the two parties.

He said the NDC Presidential candidate “is indecisive” and therefore cannot lead Ghana again.

He said Mr. Mahama on many occasions spoke against the implementation of the free Senior High School policy and the payment of teacher training allowances but now says he will continue such policies should he be given the opportunity to lead Ghana again.

---KingdomfmOnline