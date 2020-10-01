Only Schools Can Change Zongos Not Martuaries---Dr. Bawumia Fires Mahama At Ashaiman

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has chastised the intended decision by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to construct more mortuaries in the Zongo communities as part of numerous intervention plans to help develop Zongos and deprived communities.

According to him, the Zongo communities need more schools and other infrastructural projects which will enable students to improve upon their educational background.

The Vice President disclosed this when he was addressing residents of Accra Newton on Wednesday as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Greater Region.

Dr Bawumia said: “We are going to build a model senior high school in the Zongo community in every region, so, we will start with 16 model SHSs so that our children will have an opportunity to attend those schools”.

“That will be the start for next year”.

“Our policy is not one Zongo, one mortuary”.

“We are not thinking of mortuary”.

“We are thinking of schools; we want to develop our Zongos with schools and not mortuary”, the Vice-President said.

He said such promise is an infantile one as the people leaving in Zongo communities deserve better.

Former President John Dramani Mahama pledged that the next NDC government administration will build more mortuaries in the Zongo communities.

The NDC flagbearer John Mahama in an interview on Woezor TV said the mortuaries will help Muslims preserve the dead in Zongo areas.

