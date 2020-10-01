Dr. Bawumia Appeals To Ashaiman To Vote 4 More For Nana

ModernGhanalogo

01.10.2020 Headlines

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has asked residents of Ashaiman to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo.

He noted that Ghanaians have had an opportunity to witness at first hand the impact of the policies and programmes implemented by his Government.

The Vice President stated this when he addressed residents of Ashaiman on Thursday as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He also urged residents to vote for NPP parliamentary candidates, so as to deliver another decisive victory.

---KingdomfmOnline

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
