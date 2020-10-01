Technical Difficulties Hit Passport Portal LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported some technical difficulties with its passport portal. According to the Ministry, the technical team is working to restore it to a fully functional state. The Ministry has therefore expressed regrets for any inconvenience it may have caused. ---
