01.10.2020 Social News

Technical Difficulties Hit Passport Portal

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported some technical difficulties with its passport portal.

According to the Ministry, the technical team is working to restore it to a fully functional state.

The Ministry has therefore expressed regrets for any inconvenience it may have caused.

Social News
