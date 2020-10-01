Soldiers Besiege Torkanu, Assaulted Pastor, Two Others In Dawn Operation

The leader of Ministry of Jesus Christ International at Torkanu, Pastor David Tagbor Dumakor, his son and a Kenkey seller have been allegedly assaulted by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Information available to this portal has it that this barbaric incident was perpetrated by more than 30 armed and uniformed personnel at about 3am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

According to the Kenkey seller, Madam Webu Mercy who was assaulted first, she was preparing her kenkey as usual when the personnel came in a large number, demanding to know the whereabouts of the pastor.

"I was preparing kenkey at dawn when the soldiers emerged from nowhere and demanded I show them the whereabout of Pastor Tagbor," she revealed to this portal.

Madam Webu further stated that the alleged personnel took her phone and then subjected her to severe beatings and inhumane treatment; after which they went and broke into the pastor's apartment, assaulted him and his son, Innocent Dumakor.

The pastor's wife was however, left out of the beatings although she was in the room.

Akpene Sewornu, wife of the pastor disclosed that, her husband together with their son, Innocent Dumakor were sleeping when they heard a knock on the door with the voice of some men asking of Pastor Dumakor.

"My husband was sleeping in a different room with his son when the soldiers broke into their room and started assaulting them without any provocation," the wife narrated.

The pastor, his son and the Kenkey seller all sustained bruises on their skins. The Kenkey seller sustained a huge mark on her right buttock.

An eyewitness, Nana Albert however, said the soldiers fired several gunshots in the air to scare away many residents from coming out of their rooms despite the victims' shouting for help.

"We heard the victims shouting for help but we were afraid to approach them," he was quoted as saying.

According to Nana Bright, the pastor was taken away by the soldiers.

Assemblyman for the Torkanu Electoral Area, Mr. Maxwell Amewovo, when contacted, said he is yet to know what actually led to the military assault on the pastor and his son as well as the Kenkey seller.

