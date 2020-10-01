Zango Youth Chiefs Urged Political Parties, Youth Leaders To Promote Peace

Listen to article

The Zango Chiefs and Youth Leaders have emphasized the need for the youth and political parties to promote peace before, during and after the this year's general election.

The Youth Chief of Greater Accra Zango, Alhaji Salim Abokin Ango, urged Ghanaians especially Zango youth to play an active role in ensuring a peaceful election this year.

Alhaji Salim Abokin Ango said this during Accra Zango Chief's visit to signed a book of condolence over the death of Zazzau Zaria Emir Shehu Idris at the Nigerian Embassy in Accra.

He appeals to his fellow youth to conduct themselves in ways that would preserve the peace and unity Ghanaians are enjoying.

He called on them not to allow themselves to be used as violent tool to create unnecessary tension during the election which may not only jeopardize the development of the country but plunge the nation into chaos.

Emir Sharif Adam (Sarki Gadafi)

On his part, the Zango Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gonse, Emir Sharif Adam (Sarki Gadafi) revealed that Ghana has been relatively free of election violence, unlike other Africa Countries such as Kenya and Zimbabwe, which have suffered rioting during election.

He stated that since the advent of multi-party democracy in 1992, Ghana had held elections that observers regarded as relatively free, fair and violence free.

This he called on all stakeholders to actively involve in making Ghana proud and attain it stands as the gate way of Africa and a beacon of democracy.

The 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections he said threatened to break the history of peaceful electioneering of the country adding that due to vigilante groups form by the two major political parties posse serious threat to the nation hence the need to call on stakeholders to put proper measures in place before going into the this year's election.