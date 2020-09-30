PNC Congress: Bernard Mornah Yanked

Listen to article

Bernard Mornah is no more the chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC).

He has lost the bid to retain the chairmanship position.

This was after a keenly contested race at the party’s national delegates conference held today.

Mr Mornah polled 1266 while Moses Dani Baah polled 1297.

This was after the collation of votes from all the 16 regions.