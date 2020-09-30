ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.09.2020 Headlines

PNC Congress: Bernard Mornah Yanked

By Reporter
PNC Congress: Bernard Mornah Yanked
Listen to article

Bernard Mornah is no more the chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC).

He has lost the bid to retain the chairmanship position.

This was after a keenly contested race at the party’s national delegates conference held today.

Mr Mornah polled 1266 while Moses Dani Baah polled 1297.

This was after the collation of votes from all the 16 regions.

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Gov't Won’t Negotiate With Criminal Secessionist Groups, It Doesn't Make Sense – Bawumia
Akufo-Addo Commissions 60-bed Tepa hospital
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Construction Of Kumasi-Obuasi Railway Line
Law Prof. Benneh’s Cleaner Allegedly Admits Role In His Killing
Bribery Scandal Hits MMDCE’s As Angry Contractors Vow To Drop Names
Election 2020: I’m Certain Of Landslide Victory – Akufo-Addo
‘Covid-19 Not Totally Defeated, Be Cautious’ — Akufo-Addo
Voter's Register: NDC Drags EC To Court
Akyem States Hold Durbar To Honour Akufo-Addo
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Awingobit Floored, David Apasera Elected As Flagbearer
1 hour ago

PNC Congress: Bernard Mornah Yanked
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line