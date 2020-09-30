Social-Gender-Based Violence: Rise-Ghana Seeks To End Sexual And Gender-Based Violence In Deprived Communities

Bawku (UE/R) Sept 30,-RISE Ghana, a Nongovernmental organization working to improve the livelihood conditions of people in deprived communities has implemented the ”Sexual and Gender-Based Violence” (SGBV) project with funding support from the European Union (EU) and Oxfam to end SGBV in Ghana.

The project seeks identify, mobilize and empower State and Non-State Actors such as women, girls, men and boys in schools and hard to reach communities to create safe spaces, positive masculinity and challenge masculinity issues to ultimately end SGBV.

Madam Jawharatu Amadu, Project Manager at Rise-Ghana addressing sporting boys and girls on Wednesday at the kick start of football games for the implementation of the project at Bawku in the Upper East Region noted that, as part of activities to keep the smooth running of the project, the organization would occasionally organize fun games for Boys and Girls to challenge social barriers, harness opportunities and highlight the importance of building the enabling environment for preventing SGBV.

According to Madam Amadu, These events would be taking place in five zones, including Bawku, Bolgatanga, Kasena Nankana, Bongo, and the Builsa areas involving Juvenile and female teams across the region.

Madam Amadu mentioned that participating teams are drawn from benefiting communities and they are Bawku Market Complex FC and Bawku Unity Stars FC, Garu Soccer Stars FC, and Tempane Dunamis FC among others.

The Teams Managers assured of their support for the successful implementation of the project and hope this becomes a routine one as it has the tendency to continuously remind the juveniles of their roles in ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

The Project Manager indicated that football and fun games should be for both boys and girls and urged the team managers to create equal opportunities for girls as they were more proactive in terms of mobilization.

Mr. Tinga Issifu Zida Chairman for the Bolgatanga Municipal Football Association urged the teams to be ambassadors in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and commended RISE- Ghana for the effort in identifying this section of the society as they were the most affected group.

Mr. Harisu Laminu Project Co-coordinator for the activities at Rise-Ghana expressed optimism that the empowerment of the young ones as ambassadors would see the end of the social canker and prepare them to replace the older generation.

He urged the children to be agents of change for the society since that would transform them and their peers to creating an enabling society of sexual and gender-based abuse-free among other things.