We’ll Study, Respond To Africa Education Watch’s Suit – WAEC

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) will on October 8 head to court to respond to the suit filed by Africa Education Watch demanding an injunction on the marking of the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

According to the Head of Legal Affairs at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew, the examination management body is currently studying the suit and will respond appropriately.

“We’ve received two court processes from Africa Education Watch. First is a substantive writ of summons asking for various reliefs with relations to the marking of the WASSCE for 2020 in respect of the school candidates. And secondly, there is a motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction in relation to the marking process. We have received it. We are studying it and we are going to respond as appropriate,” he said.

The education think-thank, Africa Education Watch sued WAEC for engaging examiners whose contact details were leaked on social media some months ago to mark the 2020 WASSCE examination papers.

The education think-thank is praying the court to compel WAEC not to use the examiners since their participation will compromise the integrity of the marking process.

During the 2020 WASSCE exams months ago, a list of WAEC examiners and their contact details were leaked into the public domain.

WAEC subsequently expressed regret over the development although giving assurances that it will not mar the integrity of the marking of the papers.

“Management has started investigations into it. We want to tell all stakeholders to rest assured that this does not mean people or the marking process is going to be compromised or anything like that,” said Agnes Tei Cudjoe, the Head of Public Affairs of WAEC.

