30.09.2020 Social News

Police Gun Down Two Robbers At Ofankor

Two suspected robbers have been gunned down following a shoot-out with police officers on the Ofankor-Achimota main road in Accra.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge shared with Citi News incidents that led to the shootout.

“On September 29, 2020, around 10: 30 pm, a gentleman was attacked by two unidentified men on a motorbike on his way to his residence at Tantra Hills in Accra. The two who were on a motorbike chased him to the front of his gate. They then pulled a knife on him and ordered him to surrender every valuable on him. The riders sped off with the victim's Samsung phone and GHS 800.00 cash. The victim immediately called on the Mile 7 police for assistance.”

“The two were later spotted at midnight around the St. John’s Senior High School (SHS) on the Ofankor-Achimota Main Road. Upon seeing the police, one of the suspects pulled out a pistol on the police. The police however detected this earlier and gunned them down before he could pull the trigger,” she added.

The police found a pistol with 7 rounds of ammunition and cash on them as well as the Royal Motorbike.

Both bodies have been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

The victim however has identified them as the robbers.

