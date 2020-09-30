ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.09.2020 Social News

Ofankor ‘Killer’ Landlord’s Case Adjourned To October 15

Victor Nana Kankam and Benjamin OkyereVictor Nana Kankam and Benjamin Okyere
Listen to article

The Abeka Magistrate Court has adjourned the case of a landlord, Victor Nana Kankam who shot and killed his tenant in Ofankor.

The accused who is facing a murder charge shot the late Benjamin Okyere, a budding musician over a misunderstanding.

He was remanded into prison custody while the case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

Appearing in court yesterday, the prosecution led by Inspector Stephen Ahiable told the court that he has not received any new updates from the investigator in the matter as to whether has been able to complete a directive given to him by the AG's Department.

He subsequently prayed the court for an adjournment as they await the AG's advice.

The court presided over by Her Worship, Achamaa Ofosu granted the request and adjourned the matter to October 15, 2020.

The suspect, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, allegedly shot the victim, Benjamin Okyere, a budding musician, four times.

He was initially rushed to Anoeja Hospital at Tantra Hill and later the case was taken to the Achimota Mile 7 Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged.

The victim was then taken to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While it is still not clear what triggered the deadly incident, there are rumours that the landlord killed the tenant over a woman.

The accused later claimed to the police that he acted in self-defence.

—Daily Guide

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Police Gun Down Two Robbers At Ofankor
'Wee Pastor' Case Against EC Boss Adjourned To October 19
Tribal Conflict Looms At Osudoku Over Land Litigation
WAEC Sued For Engaging Examiners With ‘Leaked Identities’ To Mark 2020 WASSCE
Volta Secessionists Attacks: Work At North Tongu Assembly Standstill
Over 2,200 Ghanaians Rescued In Lebanon
Retract And Apologise — Gabby Fights Herald Newspaper Over Defamation
Akuse: Couple Arrested For Burning Girl’s Hands With Hot Water
Akufo-Addo’s Silence On Volta Secessionist Attacks Strange – Security Expert
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NDC Silence On Saglemi Housing Strange – Says CVM
31 minutes ago

Election 2020: I’m Certain Of Landslide Victory – Akufo-Addo
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line