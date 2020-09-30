Ofankor ‘Killer’ Landlord’s Case Adjourned To October 15

Listen to article

The Abeka Magistrate Court has adjourned the case of a landlord, Victor Nana Kankam who shot and killed his tenant in Ofankor.

The accused who is facing a murder charge shot the late Benjamin Okyere, a budding musician over a misunderstanding.

He was remanded into prison custody while the case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

Appearing in court yesterday, the prosecution led by Inspector Stephen Ahiable told the court that he has not received any new updates from the investigator in the matter as to whether has been able to complete a directive given to him by the AG's Department.

He subsequently prayed the court for an adjournment as they await the AG's advice.

The court presided over by Her Worship, Achamaa Ofosu granted the request and adjourned the matter to October 15, 2020.

The suspect, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam, allegedly shot the victim, Benjamin Okyere, a budding musician, four times.

He was initially rushed to Anoeja Hospital at Tantra Hill and later the case was taken to the Achimota Mile 7 Police Station, where a formal complaint was lodged.

The victim was then taken to the Police Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

While it is still not clear what triggered the deadly incident, there are rumours that the landlord killed the tenant over a woman.

The accused later claimed to the police that he acted in self-defence.

—Daily Guide