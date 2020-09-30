ModernGhanalogo

30.09.2020 Regional News

3rd Phase Of Disinfection Exercise: Assemblyman Lauds Govt,  Zoomlion

The Assemblyman for Livim Electoral Area in the West-Mamprusi Municipality in the North East Region, Haruna Ibrahim, has commended the central government and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL).

He made the commendation following the third phase of the disinfection and fumigation exercise in basic and senior high schools (SHSs) in the North East Region.

“I must commend the government and Zoomlion for their effort to conduct another round of disinfection in schools in the region of which my electoral area has benefited,” he expressed.

Allaying fears

According to him, the exercise would allay the fears of Form Two students of both SHSs and basic schools who were scheduled to resume on October 5. He said now that the schools had been disinfected what was left now was for the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff to observe all COVID-19 preventive measures.

The Assemblyman of the Livim electoral area used the opportunity to plead with the government to help them with their deplorable roads in his area.

The first school that was disinfected in the region was Banawa L/A Primary at Kata-Banawa followed by Diani Primary/JHS.

Other schools were Janga Senior High Technical and Hamdara E/A JHS.

Prepared for the exercise

The District Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, West-Mamprusi, Mohammed Abdul Razak, disclosed that in all about 138 basic schools and 7 SHSs were expected to be disinfected in the district.

He noted that his outfit was already prepared for the exercise and had deployed all the necessary logistics for it.

“We are are using four days to complete the disinfection exercise,” he said.

At the Liberty Preparatory and JHS in Janga, the Manager of the school, Yakubu Abdul Sahed, indicated that they were prepared to receive the Form Two students.

He was particularly happy that his school had been included in the exercise.

