Registrar-General’s Department Opens New Office In Sunyani

As part of measures to further reach out to the public with up-to-speed services, the Registrar-General’s Department has opened its fourth regional office in Sunyani in the Bono region.

Officials of the Department say, frantic efforts are being made to open additional offices in the remaining twelve regions of the country to ensure that as many people as possible have easy access to its services.

Already, the Department has regional offices in Sekondi, Tamale and Kumasi in addition to the national office in Accra.

The Registrar-General’s Department comes under the office of the Attorney-General and was established by the Civil Service Structure Regulation 1961, L.I 139.

Amongst others, the Office of the Registrar-General administers a number of laws bothering on the registration of businesses, industrial property rights, registration of estates and marriages.

For the people of Sunyani and indeed many people around Bono East, Bono, and Ahafo regions, the new office of the Department in the area has come as a great relieve as they would no more have to travel to Accra or Kumasi to access register their businesses or access any of the services rendered by the Department.

At a brief ceremony in Sunyani to officially open the new office, Registrar-General, Mrs. Jemima Oware, stated that the Sunyani office of the Department will play a key role in the new Office of the Registrar of Companies which is expected to come on stream by August 2021 following the passage of New Companies Act 2019, Act 992.

She also used the occasion to throw more light about some of the key deliverables of the Department.

“Following the reforms at the department, one of the key outcomes was to decentralize our services to make them more accessible to our stakeholders and that is why we are here today. Previously, our office was only in Accra”, she explained.

“Currently, you can access our services, first of all through our website – www.rgdeservices.gov.gh as well as our regional offices; we have one in Sekondi, one in Tamale and one in Kumasi and now we are adding Sunyani. Under the new act, we are supposed to set up offices in all the 16 regions of Ghana”, Mrs. Oware further said.

For her part, the visibly elated Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani, Justina Owusu-Banahene, commended the Department for extending its services to the door-steps of people of the area and called for effective ways of curbing the activities of Middle-men popularly called “Goro-boys." ([email protected])